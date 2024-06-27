Ellis Investment Partners LLC Purchases 575 Shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Ellis Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 7.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,191 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 575 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF comprises 0.9% of Ellis Investment Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Ellis Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $4,306,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clarity Financial LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $1,209,000. Peterson Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Peterson Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 9,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,870,000 after purchasing an additional 583 shares during the last quarter. Aspiriant LLC raised its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 135.2% during the 1st quarter. Aspiriant LLC now owns 353,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,080,000 after purchasing an additional 203,445 shares during the last quarter. RMR Wealth Builders increased its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 46.4% in the 1st quarter. RMR Wealth Builders now owns 748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $393,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $657,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

Shares of IVV stock opened at $549.65 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $474.29 billion, a PE ratio of 25.23 and a beta of 0.99. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $527.04 and a 200-day moving average of $508.34. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $411.02 and a one year high of $551.29.

About iShares Core S&P 500 ETF

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

