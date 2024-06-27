Ellis Investment Partners LLC Purchases 938 Shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Ellis Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) by 2.3% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 41,127 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 938 shares during the period. Ellis Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $3,052,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 88,364,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,686,233,000 after purchasing an additional 1,583,086 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 76,887,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,409,007,000 after buying an additional 3,655,216 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 56,399,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,967,735,000 after acquiring an additional 3,893,711 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 30,507,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,146,182,000 after acquiring an additional 1,543,838 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 29,518,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,076,600,000 after acquiring an additional 673,843 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF stock opened at $72.47 on Thursday. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1-year low of $56.55 and a 1-year high of $70.84. The firm has a market cap of $113.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 0.82. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $73.85 and a 200-day moving average of $72.10.

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

