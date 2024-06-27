Energi Achieves Market Cap of $8.19 Million (NRG)

Energi (NRG) traded up 3.6% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on June 26th. During the last week, Energi has traded up 2% against the US dollar. One Energi coin can now be purchased for $0.10 or 0.00000171 BTC on exchanges. Energi has a market cap of $8.19 million and $868,380.52 worth of Energi was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.71 or 0.00042065 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.15 or 0.00008423 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.07 or 0.00013206 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0761 or 0.00000125 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.79 or 0.00011103 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0895 or 0.00000146 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.66 or 0.00002719 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000227 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.95 or 0.00004846 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0771 or 0.00000126 BTC.

About Energi

Energi uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on April 18th, 2018. Energi’s total supply is 78,208,947 coins. Energi’s official Twitter account is @energi and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Energi is energi.world. The Reddit community for Energi is https://reddit.com/r/energicryptocurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Energi

According to CryptoCompare, “Energi is a self-sufficient and economically-optimized cryptocurrency with a decentralized Treasury and Governance system, founded by Tommy WorldPower on July 4th, 2017. Unlike most projects, Energi was launched without an initial coin offering (ICO)/Premine, and its coin emission of NRG is used to fuel its growth. Energi combines critical features such as self-funding Treasury, On-chain Governance, EVM-Compatibility, and 2-Layer scaling built in for high transaction throughput, providing strong moral leadership and user protections. Energi is used as a funding mechanism to fuel its growth.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Energi directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Energi should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Energi using one of the exchanges listed above.

