Energi (NRG) Price Reaches $0.10

Energi (NRG) traded down 1.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on June 27th. One Energi coin can now be purchased for $0.10 or 0.00000167 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Energi has traded up 1.7% against the U.S. dollar. Energi has a market cap of $8.08 million and approximately $834,162.03 worth of Energi was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $27.93 or 0.00045258 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.20 or 0.00008427 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $8.18 or 0.00013255 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0782 or 0.00000127 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.85 or 0.00011101 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0900 or 0.00000146 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 12.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.56 or 0.00002536 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000230 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded up 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.31 or 0.00005368 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0784 or 0.00000127 BTC.

Energi Coin Profile

Energi (NRG) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 18th, 2018. Energi’s total supply is 78,209,954 coins and its circulating supply is 78,206,375 coins. Energi’s official website is energi.world. Energi’s official Twitter account is @energi and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Energi is https://reddit.com/r/energicryptocurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Energi

According to CryptoCompare, “Energi is a self-sufficient and economically-optimized cryptocurrency with a decentralized Treasury and Governance system, founded by Tommy WorldPower on July 4th, 2017. Unlike most projects, Energi was launched without an initial coin offering (ICO)/Premine, and its coin emission of NRG is used to fuel its growth. Energi combines critical features such as self-funding Treasury, On-chain Governance, EVM-Compatibility, and 2-Layer scaling built in for high transaction throughput, providing strong moral leadership and user protections. Energi is used as a funding mechanism to fuel its growth.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Energi directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Energi should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Energi using one of the exchanges listed above.

