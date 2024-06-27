EnLink Midstream (NYSE:ENLC) Raised to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of EnLink Midstream (NYSE:ENLC – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Monday morning.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on ENLC. Capital One Financial assumed coverage on EnLink Midstream in a report on Friday, March 22nd. They set an overweight rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on EnLink Midstream from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on EnLink Midstream from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $14.33.

Get EnLink Midstream alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on EnLink Midstream

EnLink Midstream Price Performance

EnLink Midstream stock opened at $13.56 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $13.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.80. EnLink Midstream has a one year low of $9.94 and a one year high of $14.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The firm has a market cap of $6.12 billion, a PE ratio of 38.74 and a beta of 2.36.

EnLink Midstream (NYSE:ENLC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The pipeline company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.14. EnLink Midstream had a return on equity of 8.58% and a net margin of 2.40%. The company had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.79 billion. As a group, research analysts expect that EnLink Midstream will post 0.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

EnLink Midstream Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 26th were issued a dividend of $0.132 per share. This represents a $0.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 25th. EnLink Midstream’s dividend payout ratio is currently 151.43%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On EnLink Midstream

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Alps Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of EnLink Midstream by 11.0% in the third quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 42,389,633 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $518,001,000 after acquiring an additional 4,200,733 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of EnLink Midstream by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 15,964,328 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $194,126,000 after acquiring an additional 186,801 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of EnLink Midstream by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,736,175 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $81,911,000 after acquiring an additional 342,204 shares in the last quarter. CUSHING ASSET MANAGEMENT LP dba NXG INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT lifted its stake in EnLink Midstream by 13.9% in the fourth quarter. CUSHING ASSET MANAGEMENT LP dba NXG INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT now owns 3,093,557 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $37,618,000 after purchasing an additional 378,450 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Westwood Holdings Group Inc. lifted its stake in EnLink Midstream by 22.8% in the first quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 2,245,529 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $30,629,000 after purchasing an additional 416,424 shares during the last quarter. 45.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

EnLink Midstream Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

EnLink Midstream, LLC provides midstream energy services in the United States. The company operates through Permian, Louisiana, Oklahoma, North Texas, and Corporate segments. It is involved in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, transporting, storing, and selling natural gas; fractionating, transporting, storing, and selling natural gas liquids; and gathering, transporting, stabilizing, storing, trans-loading, and selling crude oil and condensate, as well as providing brine disposal services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for EnLink Midstream Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EnLink Midstream and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.