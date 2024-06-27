Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) Shares Acquired by Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC

Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD – Free Report) by 511.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 68,076 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after buying an additional 56,938 shares during the quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC’s holdings in Enterprise Products Partners were worth $1,986,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Burkett Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in Enterprise Products Partners during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Enterprise Products Partners during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $48,000. Community Bank N.A. lifted its stake in Enterprise Products Partners by 68.3% during the 4th quarter. Community Bank N.A. now owns 1,848 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares during the period. American National Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners in the 4th quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, Livelsberger Financial Advisory acquired a new stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners in the fourth quarter worth $49,000. 26.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

EPD has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Scotiabank upped their target price on Enterprise Products Partners from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Enterprise Products Partners from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $33.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $35.00 target price on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.77.

Enterprise Products Partners Price Performance

Shares of NYSE EPD traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $28.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 250,889 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,491,928. The stock has a market capitalization of $62.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.03. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a 1-year low of $25.61 and a 1-year high of $29.99. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $28.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.93.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.02. Enterprise Products Partners had a return on equity of 19.73% and a net margin of 10.76%. The business had revenue of $14.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.82 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.64 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Enterprise Products Partners Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 30th were paid a $0.515 dividend. This represents a $2.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 29th. Enterprise Products Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 80.78%.

Enterprise Products Partners Company Profile

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. It operates in four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

Featured Stories

