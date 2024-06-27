Environmental Tectonics Co. (OTCMKTS:ETCC) Short Interest Update

Environmental Tectonics Co. (OTCMKTS:ETCC – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,200 shares, a growth of 446.7% from the May 31st total of 1,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 130,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Environmental Tectonics Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of ETCC traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $1.90. The stock had a trading volume of 16,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,838. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.87. Environmental Tectonics has a 12-month low of $0.55 and a 12-month high of $2.00.

Environmental Tectonics (OTCMKTS:ETCC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, June 7th. The aerospace company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $16.41 million for the quarter. Environmental Tectonics had a negative return on equity of 12.72% and a net margin of 4.20%.

Environmental Tectonics Company Profile

Environmental Tectonics Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an engineered solutions company in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Aerospace Solutions (Aerospace) and Commercial/Industrial Systems (CIS). The Aerospace segment engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of aircrew training systems to commercial, governmental, and military defense agencies; training devices, including altitude and multiplace chambers to governmental and military defense agencies, and civil aviation organizations; and advanced disaster management simulators to governmental organizations, original equipment manufacturers, fire and emergency training schools, universities, and airports, as well as provides integrated logistics support services.

