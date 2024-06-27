EOS Trading Up 2.2% This Week (EOS)

EOS (EOS) traded up 2.2% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on June 27th. EOS has a total market capitalization of $1.24 billion and approximately $89.68 million worth of EOS was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, EOS has traded 2.2% higher against the dollar. One EOS coin can now be bought for about $0.59 or 0.00000957 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- TRON (TRX) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000199 BTC.
- BitTorrent-New (BTT) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Tezos (XTZ) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00001264 BTC.
- Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Terra (LUNA) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00000702 BTC.
- aelf (ELF) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000583 BTC.
- Lisk (LSK) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00001650 BTC.
- USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00001307 BTC.
- Ark (ARK) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00000724 BTC.
EOS Coin Profile
EOS is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. It launched on June 26th, 2017. EOS’s total supply is 2,100,000,000 coins. EOS’s official Twitter account is @eosnetworkfdn and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for EOS is eosnetwork.com. EOS’s official message board is eosnetwork.com/blog. The Reddit community for EOS is https://reddit.com/r/eos and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
Buying and Selling EOS
It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as EOS directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade EOS should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase EOS using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
