EPE Special Opportunities (LON:ESO) Stock Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $175.51

Shares of EPE Special Opportunities (LON:ESO – Get Free Report) passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 175.51 ($2.23) and traded as low as GBX 174.50 ($2.21). EPE Special Opportunities shares last traded at GBX 179 ($2.27), with a volume of 1,336 shares traded.

EPE Special Opportunities Stock Down 1.7 %

The company has a quick ratio of 5.86, a current ratio of 4.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.27. The company has a market capitalization of £50.14 million, a PE ratio of -17,700.00 and a beta of 0.90. The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 176.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 164.69.

In other EPE Special Opportunities news, insider David Robert Pirouet bought 2,895 shares of EPE Special Opportunities stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 148 ($1.88) per share, for a total transaction of £4,284.60 ($5,435.24). 53.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

EPE Special Opportunities plc specializes in middle market, growth capital, distressed, pre-IPO, special situations, turnaround, PIPES, and buyouts. It also does secondary direct and secondary indirect investing. The fund typically invests in consumer and retail, financial services, manufacturing, media and support services sectors including education, healthcare and social housing.

