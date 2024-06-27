Epiq Partners LLC Grows Position in CONMED Co. (NYSE:CNMD)

Epiq Partners LLC raised its position in CONMED Co. (NYSE:CNMD – Free Report) by 11.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,610 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,147 shares during the quarter. Epiq Partners LLC’s holdings in CONMED were worth $930,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CNMD. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of CONMED by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 712,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,010,000 after purchasing an additional 33,794 shares in the last quarter. Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID boosted its position in shares of CONMED by 29.0% during the 1st quarter. Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID now owns 248,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,884,000 after acquiring an additional 55,878 shares in the last quarter. Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of CONMED by 672.5% in the 4th quarter. Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC now owns 77,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,459,000 after acquiring an additional 67,248 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors raised its position in shares of CONMED by 11.8% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 2,757,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $301,931,000 after acquiring an additional 289,996 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Congress Asset Management Co. MA lifted its stake in CONMED by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 302,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,123,000 after purchasing an additional 24,280 shares during the last quarter.

Get CONMED alerts:

Insider Activity at CONMED

In other news, insider Stanley W. Peters III sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.82, for a total transaction of $287,280.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 63 shares in the company, valued at $4,524.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, insider Stanley W. Peters III sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.82, for a total value of $287,280.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 63 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,524.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Martha Goldberg Aronson acquired 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $70.98 per share, for a total transaction of $141,960.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $141,960. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 6,442 shares of company stock worth $446,733 in the last three months. Insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have commented on CNMD shares. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $107.00 price target on shares of CONMED in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of CONMED from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of CONMED from $98.00 to $77.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on CONMED from $115.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $102.50.

Get Our Latest Research Report on CONMED

CONMED Stock Performance

CONMED stock traded down $0.63 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $66.82. 32,452 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 536,463. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 2.18. The stock has a market cap of $2.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.43. CONMED Co. has a 12-month low of $61.05 and a 12-month high of $138.29. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $71.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $84.54.

CONMED (NYSE:CNMD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $312.27 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $307.06 million. CONMED had a return on equity of 13.78% and a net margin of 6.53%. Equities research analysts predict that CONMED Co. will post 4.3 EPS for the current year.

CONMED Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 5th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. CONMED’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.65%.

CONMED Profile

(Free Report)

CONMED Corporation, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and sells surgical devices and related equipment for surgical procedures worldwide. The company offers orthopedic surgery products, including BioBrace, TruShot with Y-Knot All-In-One Soft Tissue Fixation System, Y-knot All-Suture Anchors, and Agro Knotless Suture Anchors, which provide clinical solutions to orthopedic surgeons for the augmentation and repair of soft tissue injuries, as well as provides supporting products that enable surgeons to perform minimally invasive sports medicine surgeries.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for CONMED Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CONMED and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.