Epiq Partners LLC Makes New Investment in Grayscale Bitcoin Trust (NYSEARCA:GBTC)

Epiq Partners LLC bought a new position in Grayscale Bitcoin Trust (NYSEARCA:GBTC – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 59,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,743,000. Grayscale Bitcoin Trust comprises about 2.5% of Epiq Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Grayscale Bitcoin Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new position in shares of Grayscale Bitcoin Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Roble Belko & Company Inc bought a new position in shares of Grayscale Bitcoin Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Optimum Investment Advisors bought a new position in shares of Grayscale Bitcoin Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $95,000. Finally, Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Grayscale Bitcoin Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $59,000.

Shares of Grayscale Bitcoin Trust stock traded up $0.70 on Thursday, hitting $54.83. The company had a trading volume of 629,644 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,934,246. The company has a market cap of $28.00 billion, a PE ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.25. Grayscale Bitcoin Trust has a 52 week low of $17.00 and a 52 week high of $65.61. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $58.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $51.27.

The Grayscale Bitcoin Trust (GBTC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in long btc, short usd currency. The fund is passively managed, offering exposure to the daily USD spot price of bitcoin (BTC). An investment in the fund is not a direct investment in bitcoin. GBTC was launched on Jan 11, 2024 and is issued by Grayscale.

