Epiq Partners LLC Reduces Holdings in AerCap Holdings (NYSE:AER)

Epiq Partners LLC lowered its stake in shares of AerCap Holdings (NYSE:AER – Free Report) by 2.1% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 33,545 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 710 shares during the period. AerCap comprises about 1.9% of Epiq Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Epiq Partners LLC’s holdings in AerCap were worth $2,915,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new position in shares of AerCap in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Assetmark Inc. bought a new stake in shares of AerCap in the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of AerCap in the 1st quarter worth approximately $52,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its stake in shares of AerCap by 13.8% in the 4th quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 83,931 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 10,159 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in AerCap during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $63,000. 96.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on AerCap from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. TD Cowen increased their price objective on shares of AerCap from $105.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Susquehanna lifted their target price on shares of AerCap from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of AerCap in a report on Friday, June 7th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $103.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of AerCap from $93.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $97.56.

AerCap Stock Performance

AerCap stock traded down $0.41 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $94.23. 138,770 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,565,958. AerCap Holdings has a 12 month low of $57.30 and a 12 month high of $96.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70, a current ratio of 0.26 and a quick ratio of 0.26. The business has a 50 day moving average of $90.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $82.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.85.

AerCap (NYSE:AER – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The financial services provider reported $3.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.31 by $0.98. The firm had revenue of $2.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.95 billion. AerCap had a return on equity of 15.29% and a net margin of 42.78%. The company’s revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.34 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that AerCap Holdings will post 10.61 earnings per share for the current year.

AerCap Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 13th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 22nd were given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 21st. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.06%. AerCap’s payout ratio is 6.51%.

AerCap Profile

AerCap Holdings N.V. engages in the lease, financing, sale, and management of commercial flight equipment in China, Hong Kong, Macau, the United States, Ireland, and internationally. The company offers aircraft asset management services, such as remarketing aircraft and engines; collecting rental and maintenance rent payments, monitoring aircraft maintenance, monitoring and enforcing contract compliance, and accepting delivery and redelivery of aircraft and engines; and conducting ongoing lessee financial performance reviews.

