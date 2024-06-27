Epiq Partners LLC Takes Position in First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF (NYSEARCA:FPX)

Epiq Partners LLC bought a new stake in First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF (NYSEARCA:FPX – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $212,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 92,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,917,000 after buying an additional 520 shares in the last quarter. Cassia Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF by 33.9% in the 4th quarter. Cassia Capital Partners LLC now owns 64,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,157,000 after acquiring an additional 16,259 shares during the period. Good Life Advisors LLC increased its holdings in First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 56,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,444,000 after acquiring an additional 1,193 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its position in First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF by 5.2% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 51,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,336,000 after acquiring an additional 2,569 shares during the period. Finally, Twin Peaks Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $4,500,000.

First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSEARCA FPX traded up $0.21 during trading on Thursday, hitting $98.89. The company had a trading volume of 4,251 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,477. The firm has a market capitalization of $721.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.57 and a beta of 1.56. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $100.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $99.41. First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF has a fifty-two week low of $75.74 and a fifty-two week high of $107.42.

About First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF

First Trust US IPO Index Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the IPOX-100 U.S. Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invest at least 90% of its assets in common stocks that comprise the Index. The Index is a modified value-weighted price index measuring the performance of the top 100 United States companies ranked quarterly by market capitalization in the IPOX Global Composite Index.

