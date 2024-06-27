Equillium (NASDAQ:EQ) Trading Down 2%

Equillium, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQ – Get Free Report) traded down 2% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $0.67 and last traded at $0.67. 91,030 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 74% from the average session volume of 355,583 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.68.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price objective on shares of Equillium in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th.
Equillium Trading Down 2.0 %
Equillium (NASDAQ:EQ – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $10.69 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.15 million. Equillium had a negative return on equity of 51.20% and a negative net margin of 32.01%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Equillium, Inc. will post -0.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Equillium
A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Equillium stock. Decheng Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Equillium, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQ – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 4,447,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,215,000. Equillium makes up 0.9% of Decheng Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Decheng Capital LLC owned 12.66% of Equillium at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.05% of the company’s stock.
Equillium Company Profile
Equillium, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops and sells products to treat severe autoimmune and inflammatory, or immuno-inflammatory disorders with unmet medical need. The company's lead product candidate is itolizumab (EQ001), a first-in-class monoclonal antibody that targets the immune checkpoint receptor CD6, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of acute graft-versus-host disease; completed Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of ulcerative colitis; and Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of lupus nephritis.
