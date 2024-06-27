Equinox Partners Investment Management LLC Has $3.43 Million Position in Osisko Development Corp. (NYSE:ODV)

Equinox Partners Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Osisko Development Corp. (NYSE:ODV – Free Report) by 9.1% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,606,335 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 134,400 shares during the quarter. Osisko Development comprises 2.8% of Equinox Partners Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Equinox Partners Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Osisko Development were worth $3,429,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ODV. Elevatus Welath Management bought a new stake in Osisko Development in the 3rd quarter valued at about $100,000. Sprott Inc. increased its position in Osisko Development by 83.2% during the 3rd quarter. Sprott Inc. now owns 1,611,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,738,000 after purchasing an additional 731,831 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Modera Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Osisko Development during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $104,000. Institutional investors own 15.16% of the company’s stock.

Osisko Development Stock Down 1.6 %

ODV stock traded down $0.03 during trading on Thursday, reaching $1.87. 43,496 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 96,862. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.78. Osisko Development Corp. has a twelve month low of $1.70 and a twelve month high of $4.81. The company has a 50-day moving average of $2.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.31.

Osisko Development Profile

Osisko Development ( NYSE:ODV Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter. Osisko Development had a negative return on equity of 3.49% and a negative net margin of 551.51%. The firm had revenue of $1.31 million for the quarter.

(Free Report)

Osisko Development Corp. acquires, explores, and develops mineral properties in Canada, Mexico, and the United States. It explores for gold; and precious and base metals. The company's flagship asset is the Cariboo Gold Project covering an area of approximately 155,000 hectares consisting of 415 mineral titles located in British Columbia, Canada.

