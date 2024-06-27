Eric Ryan Shander Sells 4,797 Shares of PowerSchool Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PWSC) Stock

PowerSchool Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PWSC – Get Free Report) CFO Eric Ryan Shander sold 4,797 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.33, for a total value of $107,117.01. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 503,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,239,872.49. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Eric Ryan Shander also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, June 10th, Eric Ryan Shander sold 1,600 shares of PowerSchool stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.50, for a total transaction of $36,000.00.

On Tuesday, June 4th, Eric Ryan Shander sold 16,070 shares of PowerSchool stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.12, for a total transaction of $355,468.40.

On Wednesday, April 3rd, Eric Ryan Shander sold 3,280 shares of PowerSchool stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.65, for a total transaction of $67,732.00.

On Monday, April 1st, Eric Ryan Shander sold 3,254 shares of PowerSchool stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.82, for a total transaction of $67,748.28.

On Wednesday, March 27th, Eric Ryan Shander sold 3,250 shares of PowerSchool stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.87, for a total value of $67,827.50.

PowerSchool Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:PWSC opened at $22.34 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $20.03 and a 200 day moving average of $21.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. PowerSchool Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $16.15 and a 12 month high of $25.16.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On PowerSchool

PowerSchool ( NYSE:PWSC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($0.03). PowerSchool had a negative net margin of 5.37% and a positive return on equity of 6.13%. The firm had revenue of $184.97 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $184.45 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that PowerSchool Holdings, Inc. will post 0.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PWSC. Covestor Ltd boosted its position in shares of PowerSchool by 353.4% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in PowerSchool during the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Park Place Capital Corp grew its stake in PowerSchool by 106.8% in the 1st quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 1,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 773 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank increased its holdings in shares of PowerSchool by 111.8% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 1,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 788 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in shares of PowerSchool by 47.7% during the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 746 shares in the last quarter. 65.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have issued reports on PWSC shares. Baird R W lowered PowerSchool from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 7th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of PowerSchool in a research note on Friday, June 7th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $22.80 price objective (down from $24.00) on shares of PowerSchool in a report on Friday, June 7th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $22.80 target price (down previously from $25.00) on shares of PowerSchool in a research note on Friday, June 7th. Finally, William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of PowerSchool in a research note on Friday, June 7th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.52.

About PowerSchool

PowerSchool Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers cloud-based software to the K-12 education market in the United States, Canada, and internationally. Its solution embedded in school workflows and is used on daily basis by educators, students, administrators, and parents in schools and districts.

