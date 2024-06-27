ERn Financial LLC Boosts Position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV)

ERn Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV – Free Report) by 3.7% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 517,687 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,681 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF makes up 4.5% of ERn Financial LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. ERn Financial LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $25,936,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BKM Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. EdgeRock Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Vima LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000.
SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF Price Performance
NYSEARCA SPYV traded down $0.05 on Thursday, reaching $48.73. 1,476,802 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,451,827. The stock has a market cap of $21.12 billion, a PE ratio of 24.09 and a beta of 0.81. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF has a 12 month low of $39.51 and a 12 month high of $50.20. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $48.05.
SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF Profile
SPDR S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Value ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Value Index. The S&P 500 Value Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.
