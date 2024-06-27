ERn Financial LLC Buys 170 Shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

ERn Financial LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 0.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 18,275 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the period. ERn Financial LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $2,976,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Vima LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 52.9% during the 4th quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 208 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Rice Partnership LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 488.6% during the 4th quarter. Rice Partnership LLC now owns 206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the period. Finally, Avion Wealth boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 48.3% in the 4th quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VTV traded down $1.21 on Thursday, reaching $159.94. 1,425,652 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,166,901. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $160.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $156.07. Vanguard Value ETF has a 12 month low of $131.42 and a 12 month high of $163.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $114.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.44 and a beta of 0.70.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

