ERn Financial LLC Grows Stock Holdings in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (NASDAQ:FMB)

ERn Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (NASDAQ:FMB – Free Report) by 0.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 249,260 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 728 shares during the period. First Trust Managed Municipal ETF accounts for approximately 2.2% of ERn Financial LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. ERn Financial LLC owned 0.65% of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF worth $12,802,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in FMB. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 14.0% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,042,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,523,000 after buying an additional 251,160 shares during the period. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. raised its stake in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 13.4% in the fourth quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. now owns 1,028,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,160,000 after purchasing an additional 121,339 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 20.9% during the fourth quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 903,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,675,000 after purchasing an additional 156,465 shares during the last quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 63.2% in the 4th quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 444,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,951,000 after buying an additional 171,963 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWA Asset Management Group LLC raised its position in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 23.7% during the 4th quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 337,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,425,000 after buying an additional 64,718 shares in the last quarter.

FMB stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $51.16. 158,589 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 155,835. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $51.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.26. First Trust Managed Municipal ETF has a 12 month low of $48.08 and a 12 month high of $51.77.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 22nd were given a $0.135 dividend. This represents a $1.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.17%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 21st.

The First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (FMB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests primarily in investment-grade municipal bonds, with some high-yield exposure. FMB was launched on May 13, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

