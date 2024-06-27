ERn Financial LLC Has $1.14 Million Holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI)

ERn Financial LLC boosted its stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Free Report) by 3.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 19,752 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 706 shares during the quarter. ERn Financial LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF were worth $1,143,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of JEPI. Milestone Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $202,000. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $527,000. Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $583,000. Resolute Wealth Strategies LLC grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 5.2% during the third quarter. Resolute Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 25,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,349,000 after purchasing an additional 1,246 shares during the period. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 3.5% during the third quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 22,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,186,000 after purchasing an additional 748 shares during the period.

JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:JEPI traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $56.74. The company had a trading volume of 2,565,348 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,297,610. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF has a fifty-two week low of $51.38 and a fifty-two week high of $57.94. The firm has a market cap of $33.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.40 and a beta of 0.53. The business’s fifty day moving average is $56.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $56.29.

JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Company Profile

The JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that invests in large-cap US stocks and equity-linked notes (ELNs). It seeks to provide similar returns as the S&P 500 Index with lower volatility and monthly income.

