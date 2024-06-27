ERn Financial LLC Has $1.60 Million Stock Holdings in VanEck Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH)

ERn Financial LLC trimmed its position in VanEck Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH – Free Report) by 5.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,118 shares of the company’s stock after selling 398 shares during the period. ERn Financial LLC’s holdings in VanEck Semiconductor ETF were worth $1,601,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SMH. Macroview Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 245.2% in the 4th quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 145 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Creekmur Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in VanEck Semiconductor ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP increased its stake in VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 100.8% in the 3rd quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP now owns 256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 32,000 shares during the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 31.8% during the 4th quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 232 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tyler Stone Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 32.0% during the 3rd quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management now owns 330 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:SMH traded down $2.05 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $258.86. The company had a trading volume of 5,646,451 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,202,471. VanEck Semiconductor ETF has a one year low of $136.10 and a one year high of $279.57. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $237.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $212.62. The firm has a market cap of $21.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.82 and a beta of 1.35.

The VanEck Semiconductor ETF (SMH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MVIS US Listed Semiconductor 25 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 25 of the largest US-listed semiconductors companies. SMH was launched on May 5, 2000 and is managed by VanEck.

