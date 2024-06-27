ERn Financial LLC Has $2.07 Million Position in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV)

ERn Financial LLC grew its holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV – Free Report) by 0.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 24,993 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 222 shares during the quarter. ERn Financial LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF were worth $2,074,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Assetmark Inc. raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 827.9% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 566 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 505 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GoalVest Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF during the 1st quarter worth $84,000.

SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF Price Performance

Shares of SLYV stock traded up $0.39 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $77.71. The company had a trading volume of 148,120 shares, compared to its average volume of 228,065. SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF has a 1-year low of $66.47 and a 1-year high of $84.94. The firm has a market cap of $3.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.27 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a 50 day moving average of $79.52 and a 200 day moving average of $80.11.

SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF, formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Value ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index, which tracks the performance of small capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities exhibiting value characteristics.

