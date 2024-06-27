ERn Financial LLC Purchases 2,109 Shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – October (BATS:FOCT)

ERn Financial LLC grew its position in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – October (BATS:FOCT – Free Report) by 2.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 102,469 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,109 shares during the period. ERn Financial LLC owned 1.45% of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – October worth $4,157,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – October during the fourth quarter worth about $253,000. Beacon Financial Group acquired a new position in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – October during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $563,000. Stephens Inc. AR raised its holdings in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – October by 122.6% in the fourth quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 98,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,847,000 after buying an additional 54,472 shares during the last quarter. Arbor Capital Management Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – October during the fourth quarter worth $270,000. Finally, Schulz Wealth LTD. purchased a new stake in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – October during the fourth quarter valued at $525,000.

FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – October Price Performance

FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – October stock traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $41.50. 5,019 shares of the stock traded hands. The firm has a market capitalization of $553.23 million, a PE ratio of 23.81 and a beta of 0.64. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $40.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $40.11.

FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – October Company Profile

The FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – October (FOCT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the SPY over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. FOCT was launched on Oct 16, 2020 and is managed by First Trust.

