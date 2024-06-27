ERn Financial LLC Sells 6,869 Shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD)

ERn Financial LLC cut its stake in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD – Free Report) by 4.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 152,157 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,869 shares during the quarter. First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF accounts for 1.2% of ERn Financial LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest position. ERn Financial LLC’s holdings in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF were worth $6,634,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. WealthCare Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 6.5% in the first quarter. WealthCare Investment Partners LLC now owns 34,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,499,000 after acquiring an additional 2,110 shares in the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $554,000. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC now owns 26,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,152,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $216,000. Finally, Columbia Advisory Partners LLC lifted its stake in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 23.9% in the first quarter. Columbia Advisory Partners LLC now owns 27,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,213,000 after buying an additional 5,367 shares in the last quarter.

First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of FIXD stock traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $43.28. 689,813 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 743,530. First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF has a 52 week low of $40.86 and a 52 week high of $44.80. The business has a 50 day moving average of $42.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $43.47.

First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF Dividend Announcement

First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF Company Profile

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 22nd were paid a $0.155 dividend. This represents a $1.86 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 21st.

The First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (FIXD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg Global Aggregate Bond index. The fund is an actively managed, broad-based, and broad-maturity bond fund that aims for a weighted average duration within 1 year of the Bloomberg US Aggregate Index.

