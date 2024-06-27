Ervin Investment Management LLC Acquires Shares of 37,959 Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. (NYSE:BAM)

Ervin Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. (NYSE:BAM – Free Report) (TSE:BAM.A) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 37,959 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,595,000. Brookfield Asset Management accounts for about 1.1% of Ervin Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. NBC Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 6,139 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $246,000 after buying an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in Brookfield Asset Management by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC now owns 9,770 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $392,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares in the last quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Brookfield Asset Management by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 8,291 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $333,000 after purchasing an additional 461 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Brookfield Asset Management by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 22,626 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $757,000 after purchasing an additional 788 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metis Global Partners LLC boosted its stake in Brookfield Asset Management by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 12,201 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $490,000 after purchasing an additional 813 shares in the last quarter. 68.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on BAM. Scotiabank dropped their price target on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $47.00 to $44.50 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Brookfield Asset Management in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $41.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.14.

Shares of NYSE BAM traded up $0.22 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $38.20. 411,203 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,432,571. Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. has a 1 year low of $28.35 and a 1 year high of $43.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.67. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $39.06 and a 200 day moving average of $39.79.

Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM – Get Free Report) (TSE:BAM.A) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The financial services provider reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.01. Brookfield Asset Management had a net margin of 49.36% and a return on equity of 98.98%. The firm had revenue of $884.00 million during the quarter. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be given a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 31st. Brookfield Asset Management’s payout ratio is currently 140.74%.

Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. is a real estate investment firm specializing in alternative asset management services. Its renewable power and transition business includes the operates in the hydroelectric, wind, solar, distributed generation, and sustainable solution sector. The company's infrastructure business engages in the utilities, transport, midstream, and data infrastructure sectors.

