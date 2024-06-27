Ervin Investment Management LLC Has $7.41 Million Stock Position in Loews Co. (NYSE:L)

Ervin Investment Management LLC trimmed its stake in Loews Co. (NYSE:L – Free Report) by 0.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 94,674 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 417 shares during the period. Loews accounts for about 5.2% of Ervin Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Ervin Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Loews were worth $7,412,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Loews by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,587,817 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $110,496,000 after purchasing an additional 21,323 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Loews by 12.8% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 242,163 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $16,852,000 after acquiring an additional 27,498 shares during the period. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board boosted its holdings in shares of Loews by 70.5% in the 4th quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 14,753 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,027,000 after acquiring an additional 6,101 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in shares of Loews by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 297,181 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $20,681,000 after purchasing an additional 10,473 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SteelPeak Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Loews in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,909,000. 58.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Loews stock traded up $0.15 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $74.99. The stock had a trading volume of 213,380 shares, compared to its average volume of 759,878. Loews Co. has a 12 month low of $58.00 and a 12 month high of $78.55. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $75.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $74.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.60 billion, a PE ratio of 11.10 and a beta of 0.85.

Loews ( NYSE:L Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The insurance provider reported $2.05 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $4.23 billion for the quarter. Loews had a net margin of 9.27% and a return on equity of 9.45%.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 29th were issued a $0.0625 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 29th. This represents a $0.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.33%. Loews’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 3.71%.

In other news, insider Jonathan M. Tisch sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.24, for a total value of $3,862,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 507,799 shares in the company, valued at $39,222,394.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders sold 150,000 shares of company stock valued at $11,588,500 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 18.70% of the company’s stock.

Loews Corporation provides commercial property and casualty insurance in the United States and internationally. The company offers specialty insurance products, such as management and professional liability, and other coverage products; surety and fidelity bonds; property insurance products that include standard and excess property, marine and boiler, and machinery coverages; and casualty insurance products, such as workers' compensation, general and product liability, and commercial auto, surplus, and umbrella coverages.

