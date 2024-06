Ether Capital (OTC:DTSRF) Trading Up 4.5%

Shares of Ether Capital Co. (OTC:DTSRF – Get Free Report) rose 4.5% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as 4.60 and last traded at 4.60. Approximately 2,400 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 88% from the average daily volume of 20,503 shares. The stock had previously closed at 4.40.

Ether Capital Price Performance

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is 3.82 and its 200 day moving average price is 2.99.

Ether Capital Company Profile

Ether Capital Corporation, a technology company, provides access and exposure to the Ethereum and decentralized (Web 3) technologies and infrastructure to public market investors. It also operates cryptocurrency exchange and technology platform. The company was formerly known as Movit Media Corp. Ether Capital Corporation was incorporated in 2009 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

Featured Stories

