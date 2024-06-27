EthereumFair (ETF) Self Reported Market Capitalization Hits $2.49 Million

EthereumFair (ETF) traded down 9.6% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on June 26th. Over the last week, EthereumFair has traded down 11.1% against the dollar. EthereumFair has a total market cap of $2.49 million and approximately $385,017.36 worth of EthereumFair was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One EthereumFair coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0203 or 0.00000033 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000340 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0112 or 0.00000018 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

EthereumFair Profile

EthereumFair’s total supply is 210,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 122,702,057 coins. EthereumFair’s official message board is medium.com/@ethereumfair. The official website for EthereumFair is dischain.xyz. EthereumFair’s official Twitter account is @ethereumfair and its Facebook page is accessible here.

EthereumFair Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “DisChain (DIS) is a cryptocurrency . DisChain has a current supply of 210,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of DisChain is 0.02221615 USD and is down -4.87 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 15 active market(s) with $439,729.25 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://dischain.xyz.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as EthereumFair directly using US dollars.

