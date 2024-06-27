ETRACS 2x Leveraged MSCI US Momentum Factor TR ETN (NYSEARCA:MTUL) Trading 1.5% Higher

ETRACS 2x Leveraged MSCI US Momentum Factor TR ETN (NYSEARCA:MTUL – Get Free Report) shares were up 1.5% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $27.94 and last traded at $27.94. Approximately 104 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 80% from the average daily volume of 518 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.52.
ETRACS 2x Leveraged MSCI US Momentum Factor TR ETN Stock Performance
The company has a 50 day moving average price of $25.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.62.
ETRACS 2x Leveraged MSCI US Momentum Factor TR ETN Company Profile
The ETRACS 2x Leveraged MSCI US Momentum Factor TR ETN (MTUL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Momentum index. The fund provides 2x leveraged exposure to an index of US large- and mid-cap securities selected and weighted based on momentum. MTUL was launched on Feb 5, 2021 and is issued by ETRACS.
