Evotec (NASDAQ:EVO) Shares Gap Down to $4.70

Evotec SE (NASDAQ:EVO – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $4.70, but opened at $4.60. Evotec shares last traded at $4.54, with a volume of 10,295 shares changing hands.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on EVO. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Evotec from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 12th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 price target on shares of Evotec in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd.

Evotec Stock Down 4.0 %

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 1.86.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EVO. Mubadala Investment Co PJSC purchased a new stake in shares of Evotec in the fourth quarter valued at $53,931,000. Optiver Holding B.V. grew its position in shares of Evotec by 643.1% in the fourth quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. now owns 80,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $945,000 after purchasing an additional 69,936 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Evotec in the first quarter valued at about $188,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Evotec in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. 5.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Evotec SE operates as drug discovery and development partner for the pharmaceutical and biotechnology industry worldwide. The company is developing pharmaceutical products in various therapeutic areas, such as autoimmune diseases, cancer, CNS diseases, diabetes, fibrosis, immunology, infectious diseases, kidney diseases, liver diseases, pain and inflammation, rare diseases, respiratory diseases, tuberculosis, and women's health.

