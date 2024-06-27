Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC) Shares Sold by Transform Wealth LLC

Transform Wealth LLC decreased its position in Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC – Free Report) by 82.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,219 shares of the company’s stock after selling 39,755 shares during the quarter. Transform Wealth LLC’s holdings in Exelon were worth $309,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in Exelon by 49.6% during the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 110,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,141,000 after acquiring an additional 36,548 shares during the period. Viking Fund Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Exelon by 72.9% in the 1st quarter. Viking Fund Management LLC now owns 60,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,273,000 after purchasing an additional 25,500 shares during the last quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Exelon in the 1st quarter worth approximately $473,000. Etesian Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Exelon by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Etesian Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 40,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,537,000 after purchasing an additional 1,415 shares during the period. Finally, Quad Cities Investment Group LLC bought a new position in Exelon during the 1st quarter worth $202,000. 80.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on EXC shares. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Exelon from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 14th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Exelon from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Exelon from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Exelon from $41.00 to $39.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Finally, Scotiabank dropped their price target on shares of Exelon from $39.00 to $37.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.91.

Exelon Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of EXC stock traded down $0.10 on Thursday, reaching $34.70. 4,186,368 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,895,630. The company has a market capitalization of $34.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.52. Exelon Co. has a 12-month low of $33.35 and a 12-month high of $43.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.03. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $36.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.34.

Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $6.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.70 billion. Exelon had a net margin of 10.44% and a return on equity of 9.27%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Exelon Co. will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Exelon Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 13th were given a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.38%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 10th. Exelon’s payout ratio is currently 65.52%.

Exelon Company Profile

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in the energy distribution and transmission businesses in the United States and Canada. The company is involved in the purchase and regulated retail sale of electricity and natural gas, transmission and distribution of electricity, and distribution of natural gas to retail customers.

Featured Stories

