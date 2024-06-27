Exeter Financial LLC Acquires Shares of 452 Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Exeter Financial LLC bought a new position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 452 shares of the Internet television network’s stock, valued at approximately $279,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of NFLX. KFA Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Netflix by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. KFA Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 958 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $466,000 after buying an additional 18 shares during the period. Legacy Capital Group California Inc. increased its position in shares of Netflix by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Legacy Capital Group California Inc. now owns 2,833 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $1,379,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 757 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $369,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Netflix by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 276 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $134,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Netflix by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,304 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $635,000 after buying an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.93% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on NFLX shares. Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a $585.00 target price (down previously from $720.00) on shares of Netflix in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Macquarie upped their price target on shares of Netflix from $595.00 to $685.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $725.00 target price on shares of Netflix in a research note on Friday, April 19th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Netflix from $705.00 to $707.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. Finally, Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $725.00 target price on shares of Netflix in a research note on Monday, May 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $633.53.

Shares of NASDAQ NFLX traded up $9.54 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $687.23. The stock had a trading volume of 1,002,903 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,985,353. The firm has a market cap of $296.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.29, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.26. Netflix, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $344.73 and a fifty-two week high of $689.88. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $625.06 and a 200-day moving average of $581.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The Internet television network reported $5.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.51 by $0.77. The firm had revenue of $9.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.28 billion. Netflix had a net margin of 18.42% and a return on equity of 29.62%. Netflix’s quarterly revenue was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.88 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Netflix, Inc. will post 18.31 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Anne M. Sweeney sold 633 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $560.00, for a total value of $354,480.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Anne M. Sweeney sold 633 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $560.00, for a total transaction of $354,480.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider David A. Hyman sold 268 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $593.62, for a total value of $159,090.16. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 31,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,764,328.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 69,425 shares of company stock valued at $41,919,791 over the last three months. 1.76% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

