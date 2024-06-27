Exeter Financial LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH)

Exeter Financial LLC increased its position in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH – Free Report) by 2.5% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 14,457 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 349 shares during the period. Exeter Financial LLC’s holdings in Cardinal Health were worth $1,592,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CAH. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in Cardinal Health in the first quarter valued at about $312,000. SMI Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Cardinal Health during the first quarter worth $3,931,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new stake in Cardinal Health in the 1st quarter valued at $56,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cardinal Health by 10.4% in the first quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 9,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,054,000 after purchasing an additional 890 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in Cardinal Health in the 1st quarter worth approximately $99,000. 87.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:CAH traded down $2.43 on Thursday, reaching $98.67. The company had a trading volume of 795,441 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,192,130. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.03 billion, a PE ratio of 44.93, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.64. Cardinal Health, Inc. has a 52-week low of $85.11 and a 52-week high of $116.04. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $100.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $104.62.

Cardinal Health ( NYSE:CAH Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $2.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.13. Cardinal Health had a net margin of 0.25% and a negative return on equity of 54.74%. The business had revenue of $54.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $56.05 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.74 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Cardinal Health, Inc. will post 7.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Monday, July 1st will be given a $0.5056 dividend. This is a positive change from Cardinal Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $2.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 1st. Cardinal Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 88.89%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Cardinal Health from $96.00 to $94.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 29th. Argus cut their target price on Cardinal Health from $120.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Cardinal Health from $134.00 to $128.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of Cardinal Health from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Cardinal Health from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Cardinal Health presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $109.67.

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as a healthcare services and products company in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It provides customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, physician offices, and patients in the home.

