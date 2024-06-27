Exeter Financial LLC Buys 130 Shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

Exeter Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Free Report) by 1.0% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 13,532 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the period. Automatic Data Processing comprises about 1.5% of Exeter Financial LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Exeter Financial LLC’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $3,268,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Automatic Data Processing in the 4th quarter worth about $308,321,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 22,539.4% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 934,326 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $217,670,000 after buying an additional 930,199 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors increased its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 22.5% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 3,543,317 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $825,487,000 after buying an additional 649,791 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 18.3% in the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 3,576,575 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $855,287,000 after buying an additional 553,946 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 39,596,142 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $9,224,713,000 after buying an additional 412,434 shares in the last quarter. 80.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have issued reports on ADP. Mizuho boosted their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $265.00 to $272.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 11th. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $227.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. Barclays boosted their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $280.00 to $282.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. StockNews.com upgraded Automatic Data Processing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. Finally, TD Cowen cut their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $253.00 to $251.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $255.42.

Automatic Data Processing Price Performance

NASDAQ:ADP traded down $1.09 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $236.93. The stock had a trading volume of 570,923 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,675,592. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 52 week low of $205.53 and a 52 week high of $256.84. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $245.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $243.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $96.97 billion, a PE ratio of 26.56, a PEG ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.78.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The business services provider reported $2.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.79 by $0.09. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 93.09% and a net margin of 19.56%. The business had revenue of $5.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.22 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.52 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 9.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Automatic Data Processing Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be paid a $1.40 dividend. This represents a $5.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. Automatic Data Processing’s payout ratio is 62.50%.

Automatic Data Processing Profile

(Free Report)

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

