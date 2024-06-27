Exeter Financial LLC Decreases Holdings in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Exeter Financial LLC lowered its stake in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Free Report) by 1.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 20,153 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 298 shares during the quarter. Exeter Financial LLC’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $2,655,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Signet Financial Management LLC lifted its stake in ConocoPhillips by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC now owns 4,914 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $625,000 after buying an additional 348 shares in the last quarter. Aletheian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in ConocoPhillips in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Sovereign Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in ConocoPhillips in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $240,000. Brookstone Capital Management lifted its stake in ConocoPhillips by 41.2% in the 1st quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 10,158 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $1,293,000 after buying an additional 2,963 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its stake in ConocoPhillips by 35.1% in the 1st quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 1,063 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $135,000 after buying an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.36% of the company’s stock.

ConocoPhillips Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of COP stock traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $113.73. 1,463,015 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,668,595. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.35. ConocoPhillips has a one year low of $99.35 and a one year high of $135.18. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $118.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $117.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $133.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.22.

ConocoPhillips Dividend Announcement

ConocoPhillips ( NYSE:COP Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The energy producer reported $2.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.99 by $0.04. ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 18.40% and a return on equity of 20.85%. The business had revenue of $14.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.72 billion. Sell-side analysts predict that ConocoPhillips will post 8.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 13th were issued a $0.78 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 10th. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.74%. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.27%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Raymond James reiterated a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $159.00 price target (up from $155.00) on shares of ConocoPhillips in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on ConocoPhillips from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Scotiabank boosted their price target on ConocoPhillips from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $147.00 price target on shares of ConocoPhillips in a report on Friday, June 14th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on ConocoPhillips from $145.00 to $157.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $144.18.

ConocoPhillips Company Profile

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids in the United States, Canada, China, Libya, Malaysia, Norway, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; global LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of global exploration prospects.

