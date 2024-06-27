Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD) Shares Sold by Cairn Investment Group Inc.

Cairn Investment Group Inc. decreased its position in Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD – Free Report) by 1.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 43,136 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 630 shares during the period. Expeditors International of Washington accounts for approximately 3.0% of Cairn Investment Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Cairn Investment Group Inc.’s holdings in Expeditors International of Washington were worth $5,244,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Optiver Holding B.V. acquired a new stake in Expeditors International of Washington during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in Expeditors International of Washington during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Expeditors International of Washington during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in Expeditors International of Washington during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Fortitude Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in Expeditors International of Washington during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.02% of the company’s stock.

Expeditors International of Washington Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ EXPD traded down $0.74 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $126.52. The company had a trading volume of 202,578 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,290,595. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $119.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $121.83. The company has a market capitalization of $17.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.87, a PEG ratio of 5.90 and a beta of 0.99. Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. has a 12-month low of $107.03 and a 12-month high of $131.17.

Expeditors International of Washington Increases Dividend

Expeditors International of Washington ( NASDAQ:EXPD Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The transportation company reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $2.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.22 billion. Expeditors International of Washington had a net margin of 7.81% and a return on equity of 28.89%. The firm’s revenue was down 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.45 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. will post 4.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.73 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 3rd. This represents a yield of 1.2%. This is an increase from Expeditors International of Washington’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.69. Expeditors International of Washington’s payout ratio is currently 30.93%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on EXPD shares. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $126.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Expeditors International of Washington from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $112.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $106.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Susquehanna lifted their target price on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $112.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised shares of Expeditors International of Washington from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $111.88.

Insider Buying and Selling at Expeditors International of Washington

In other Expeditors International of Washington news, Director Mark A. Emmert sold 8,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.67, for a total transaction of $1,001,727.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,085 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,741,891.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Expeditors International of Washington news, Director Mark A. Emmert sold 8,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.67, for a total transaction of $1,001,727.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 14,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,741,891.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Blake R. Bell sold 4,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.99, for a total value of $479,659.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 52,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,170,637.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Expeditors International of Washington Profile

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides logistics services worldwide. The company offers airfreight services, such as air freight consolidation and forwarding; ocean freight and ocean services, including ocean freight consolidation, direct ocean forwarding, and order management; customs brokerage, import, intra-continental ground transportation and delivery, and warehousing and distribution services; and customs clearance, purchase order management, vendor consolidation, time-definite transportation services, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance, specialized cargo monitoring and tracking, and other supply chain solutions.

