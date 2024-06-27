Expensify, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXFY) CEO Sells $24,613.00 in Stock

Expensify, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXFY – Get Free Report) CEO David Michael Barrett sold 16,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.51, for a total transaction of $24,613.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,906,277 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,878,478.27. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

David Michael Barrett also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, June 24th, David Michael Barrett sold 16,860 shares of Expensify stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.46, for a total transaction of $24,615.60.

On Thursday, June 20th, David Michael Barrett sold 18,430 shares of Expensify stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.32, for a total transaction of $24,327.60.

On Monday, June 17th, David Michael Barrett sold 11,072 shares of Expensify stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.34, for a total value of $14,836.48.

On Friday, June 14th, David Michael Barrett sold 17,740 shares of Expensify stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.38, for a total value of $24,481.20.

On Wednesday, June 12th, David Michael Barrett sold 16,970 shares of Expensify stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.45, for a total value of $24,606.50.

On Monday, June 10th, David Michael Barrett sold 17,110 shares of Expensify stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.44, for a total value of $24,638.40.

On Friday, June 7th, David Michael Barrett sold 16,780 shares of Expensify stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.47, for a total transaction of $24,666.60.

On Wednesday, June 5th, David Michael Barrett sold 17,060 shares of Expensify stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.44, for a total transaction of $24,566.40.

On Monday, June 3rd, David Michael Barrett sold 16,910 shares of Expensify stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.46, for a total transaction of $24,688.60.

On Thursday, May 30th, David Michael Barrett sold 1,500 shares of Expensify stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.63, for a total value of $2,445.00.

Expensify Stock Performance

EXFY stock traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $1.49. 722,462 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 577,384. The company has a market cap of $128.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.02 and a beta of 1.46. Expensify, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.24 and a 1-year high of $8.25. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.81.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Expensify

Expensify ( NASDAQ:EXFY Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.12). Expensify had a negative net margin of 27.46% and a negative return on equity of 39.36%. The company had revenue of $33.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.56 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.07) earnings per share. Expensify’s revenue was down 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Expensify, Inc. will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EXFY. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in Expensify in the first quarter valued at about $65,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Expensify by 74.4% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 303,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $557,000 after buying an additional 129,689 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Expensify by 16.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,346,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,158,000 after buying an additional 476,687 shares in the last quarter. Palogic Value Management L.P. grew its holdings in Expensify by 33.3% during the fourth quarter. Palogic Value Management L.P. now owns 800,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,976,000 after acquiring an additional 200,000 shares during the period. Finally, Azora Capital LP purchased a new position in Expensify in the fourth quarter worth $61,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.42% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently commented on EXFY shares. Morgan Stanley raised Expensify from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Expensify from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, JMP Securities reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Expensify in a report on Friday, June 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.20.

About Expensify

Expensify, Inc provides a cloud-based expense management software platform to individuals and corporations, small and midsized businesses, and enterprises in the United States and internationally. The company's platform enables users to manage corporate cards, pay bills, generate invoices, collect payments, and book travel.

