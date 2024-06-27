Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited (TSE:FFH) Director David Lloyd Johnston Buys 10 Shares

Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited (TSE:FFH – Get Free Report) Director David Lloyd Johnston purchased 10 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 25th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$1,515.19 per share, with a total value of C$15,151.90.

David Lloyd Johnston also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, June 12th, David Lloyd Johnston sold 226 shares of Fairfax Financial stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$1,549.95, for a total transaction of C$350,288.70.

On Tuesday, May 7th, David Lloyd Johnston sold 138 shares of Fairfax Financial stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$1,556.03, for a total value of C$214,732.28.

Fairfax Financial Trading Up 1.9 %

Shares of TSE:FFH traded up C$29.40 during trading on Thursday, reaching C$1,550.00. 37,252 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 68,160. The company has a current ratio of 3.87, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.45. Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited has a 52-week low of C$939.05 and a 52-week high of C$1,583.70. The firm has a market capitalization of C$33.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.37, a P/E/G ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 0.85. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$1,532.28 and its 200-day moving average is C$1,426.09.

Fairfax Financial ( TSE:FFH Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported C$41.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$55.05 by C($13.51). Fairfax Financial had a net margin of 12.26% and a return on equity of 17.26%. The firm had revenue of C$10.36 billion for the quarter. As a group, analysts forecast that Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited will post 181.6334895 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. CIBC upped their price objective on Fairfax Financial from C$1,700.00 to C$2,000.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Fairfax Financial from C$1,650.00 to C$1,800.00 in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Scotiabank decreased their price target on shares of Fairfax Financial from C$2,000.00 to C$1,950.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 6th. National Bankshares upped their price objective on shares of Fairfax Financial from C$2,000.00 to C$2,100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, Cormark lifted their target price on shares of Fairfax Financial from C$1,600.00 to C$1,800.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$1,820.83.

Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance and reinsurance, and investment management services in the United States, Canada, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through Property and Casualty Insurance and Reinsurance, Life insurance and Run-off, and Non-Insurance Companies segments.

