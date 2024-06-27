Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMAO) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.22

Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMAO – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, June 25th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, July 5th will be given a dividend of 0.22 per share by the financial services provider on Saturday, July 20th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.89%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 5th.

Farmers & Merchants Bancorp has increased its dividend by an average of 8.8% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 14 consecutive years. Farmers & Merchants Bancorp has a dividend payout ratio of 49.4% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Farmers & Merchants Bancorp to earn $1.79 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.88 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 49.2%.

Get Farmers & Merchants Bancorp alerts:

Farmers & Merchants Bancorp Stock Performance

NASDAQ FMAO traded up $0.08 on Thursday, reaching $22.61. The stock had a trading volume of 887 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,955. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $21.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.95. Farmers & Merchants Bancorp has a 1-year low of $16.90 and a 1-year high of $27.78. The company has a market cap of $309.30 million, a P/E ratio of 14.17 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Farmers & Merchants Bancorp ( NASDAQ:FMAO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $42.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.10 million. Farmers & Merchants Bancorp had a return on equity of 7.01% and a net margin of 13.34%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Farmers & Merchants Bancorp will post 1.57 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on FMAO shares. Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $24.00 price objective on shares of Farmers & Merchants Bancorp in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. Hovde Group began coverage on Farmers & Merchants Bancorp in a research note on Friday, April 5th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock.

View Our Latest Research Report on FMAO

Farmers & Merchants Bancorp Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for The Farmers & Merchants State Bank that provides commercial banking services to individuals and small businesses in Northwest Ohio and Northeast Indiana. The company offers checking, savings, and time deposit accounts; certificates of deposit; and custodial services for individual retirement and health savings accounts.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Farmers & Merchants Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Farmers & Merchants Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.