FAT Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:FATBB) Short Interest Update

FAT Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:FATBB – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 75.0% from the May 31st total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s shares are sold short.

FATBB stock remained flat at $4.82 during midday trading on Thursday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 176 shares, compared to its average volume of 565. FAT Brands has a fifty-two week low of $4.57 and a fifty-two week high of $8.96. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.06.

FAT Brands (NASDAQ:FATBB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported ($2.37) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $151.97 million during the quarter.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 15th were paid a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 14th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.63%. FAT Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -9.08%.

FAT Brands Inc, a multi-brand restaurant franchising company, acquires, develops, markets, and manages quick service, fast casual, casual dining, and polished casual dining restaurant concepts worldwide. It owns restaurant brands, including Round Table Pizza, Marble Slab Creamery, Great American Cookies, Hot Dog on a Stick, Pretzelmaker, Fazoli's, Fatburger, Johnny Rockets, Elevation Burger, Yalla Mediterranean, Buffalo's Cafe and Buffalo's Express, Hurricane Grill & Wings, Ponderosa Steakhouse/Bonanza Steakhouse, Native Grill & Wings, Smokey Bones, and Twin Peaks.

