Ferrari (NYSE:RACE) Price Target Raised to $478.00 at UBS Group

Ferrari (NYSE:RACE – Free Report) had its price target upped by UBS Group from $448.00 to $478.00 in a report released on Monday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup cut Ferrari from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a report on Monday, March 4th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price target on Ferrari from $448.00 to $512.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of Ferrari from $430.00 to $465.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Bank of America boosted their target price on Ferrari from $458.00 to $512.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Ferrari in a research note on Friday, May 10th. They set a hold rating and a $403.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $461.67.

Ferrari Trading Down 2.7 %

Shares of Ferrari stock opened at $412.52 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $415.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $395.48. The company has a current ratio of 4.18, a quick ratio of 3.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. Ferrari has a 12-month low of $285.02 and a 12-month high of $442.80.

Ferrari (NYSE:RACE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.04 by $0.08. Ferrari had a return on equity of 43.94% and a net margin of 21.42%. The company had revenue of $1.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.73 billion. Analysts predict that Ferrari will post 8.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ferrari Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 23rd were given a $2.443 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 22nd. This represents a dividend yield of 0.62%.

Institutional Trading of Ferrari

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Jamison Private Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Ferrari in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. IAG Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Ferrari in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Register Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ferrari during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC boosted its position in shares of Ferrari by 320.0% during the 4th quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC now owns 105 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in Ferrari by 37.0% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 111 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares in the last quarter.

About Ferrari

Ferrari N.V., through its subsidiaries, engages in design, engineering, production, and sale of luxury performance sports cars worldwide. The company offers range, special series, Icona, and supercars; limited edition supercars and one-off cars; and track cars. It also provides racing cars, and spare parts and engines, as well as after sales, repair, maintenance, and restoration services for cars; and licenses its Ferrari brand to various producers and retailers of luxury and lifestyle goods.

