Ferrellgas Partners, L.P. (OTCMKTS:FGPR) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Ferrellgas Partners, L.P. (OTCMKTS:FGPR – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,000 shares, a growth of 2,400.0% from the May 31st total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 16,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.
Ferrellgas Partners Price Performance
OTCMKTS FGPR traded down $0.15 during trading on Thursday, hitting $12.33. 492 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,085. The firm has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.51 and a beta of 2.99. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $13.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.09. Ferrellgas Partners has a 12-month low of $6.00 and a 12-month high of $18.00.
Ferrellgas Partners Company Profile
