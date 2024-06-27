Ferrellgas Partners, L.P. (OTCMKTS:FGPR) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Ferrellgas Partners, L.P. (OTCMKTS:FGPR – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,000 shares, a growth of 2,400.0% from the May 31st total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 16,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

OTCMKTS FGPR traded down $0.15 during trading on Thursday, hitting $12.33. 492 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,085. The firm has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.51 and a beta of 2.99. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $13.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.09. Ferrellgas Partners has a 12-month low of $6.00 and a 12-month high of $18.00.

Ferrellgas Partners Company Profile

Ferrellgas Partners, L.P. distributes and sells propane and related equipment and supplies. The company transports propane to propane distribution locations, tanks on customers' premises, or to portable propane tanks delivered to retailers. It conducts its portable tank exchange operations under the Blue Rhino brand name through a network of independent and partnership-owned distribution outlets.

