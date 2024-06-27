Financial Enhancement Group LLC Buys 212,778 Shares of Janus Henderson Securitized Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JSI)

Financial Enhancement Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Janus Henderson Securitized Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JSI – Free Report) by 92.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 442,423 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 212,778 shares during the quarter. Janus Henderson Securitized Income ETF comprises 3.7% of Financial Enhancement Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Financial Enhancement Group LLC’s holdings in Janus Henderson Securitized Income ETF were worth $22,643,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Atwood & Palmer Inc. acquired a new stake in Janus Henderson Securitized Income ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $686,000. Corient Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Janus Henderson Securitized Income ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,809,000. Finally, Vantage Financial Partners Ltd. Inc. acquired a new stake in Janus Henderson Securitized Income ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $4,118,000.

JSI traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $51.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 21,768 shares, compared to its average volume of 44,246. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $51.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $51.41. Janus Henderson Securitized Income ETF has a fifty-two week low of $49.96 and a fifty-two week high of $51.91.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.1946 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 1st.

The Janus Henderson Securitized Income ETF (JSI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that provides broad exposure to the US securitized market. The fund invests predominantly in investment grade securities. JSI was launched on Nov 8, 2023 and is issued by Janus Henderson.

