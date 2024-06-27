Financial Enhancement Group LLC Lowers Stake in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Financial Enhancement Group LLC reduced its stake in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Free Report) by 20.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,769 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 3,961 shares during the quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $6,264,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Chemistry Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Deere & Company during the first quarter valued at $231,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its stake in Deere & Company by 53.8% in the first quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 512 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $210,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares during the period. Sarasin & Partners LLP lifted its stake in Deere & Company by 6.0% in the first quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP now owns 662,923 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $272,289,000 after acquiring an additional 37,800 shares during the period. DLK Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Deere & Company by 5.2% in the first quarter. DLK Investment Management LLC now owns 7,585 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,116,000 after acquiring an additional 378 shares during the period. Finally, New England Professional Planning Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Deere & Company in the first quarter worth about $244,000. 68.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. DA Davidson reduced their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $483.00 to $465.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $425.00 to $385.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 17th. TD Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $383.00 to $390.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $425.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $400.00 to $420.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Deere & Company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $431.14.

In related news, insider Cory J. Reed sold 13,370 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $377.63, for a total transaction of $5,048,913.10. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 41,642 shares in the company, valued at $15,725,268.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.26% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Deere & Company stock traded up $6.64 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $376.11. 2,442,310 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,475,026. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $386.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $387.08. Deere & Company has a 12-month low of $353.15 and a 12-month high of $450.00. The firm has a market cap of $103.64 billion, a PE ratio of 11.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 16th. The industrial products company reported $8.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.86 by $0.67. The business had revenue of $13.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.29 billion. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 42.26% and a net margin of 16.15%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $9.65 EPS. Research analysts expect that Deere & Company will post 25.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 8th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th will be paid a dividend of $1.47 per share. This represents a $5.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. Deere & Company’s payout ratio is 17.70%.

Deere & Company engages in the manufacture and distribution of various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides large and medium tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters and loaders, harvesting front-end equipment, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

