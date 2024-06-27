Financial Enhancement Group LLC Purchases 8,316 Shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV)

Financial Enhancement Group LLC raised its stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV – Free Report) by 3.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 230,899 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,316 shares during the period. SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF accounts for 2.9% of Financial Enhancement Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Financial Enhancement Group LLC owned 0.48% of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF worth $17,927,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 121,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,141,000 after purchasing an additional 2,404 shares during the period. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. purchased a new position in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $302,000. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC now owns 100,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,395,000 after purchasing an additional 2,932 shares during the last quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $237,000. Finally, Morningstar Investment Services LLC increased its holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 98.1% during the fourth quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 1,001,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,676,000 after buying an additional 496,069 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF Price Performance

Shares of SLYV traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $77.32. The stock had a trading volume of 209,482 shares, compared to its average volume of 228,721. The firm has a market cap of $3.69 billion, a PE ratio of 12.27 and a beta of 1.17. SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF has a 1 year low of $66.47 and a 1 year high of $84.94. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $79.52 and its 200 day moving average is $80.11.

SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF, formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Value ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index, which tracks the performance of small capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities exhibiting value characteristics.

