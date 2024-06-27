Financial Enhancement Group LLC Reduces Stake in FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN)

Financial Enhancement Group LLC lessened its holdings in FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN – Free Report) by 18.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 38,881 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 8,730 shares during the period. FTI Consulting makes up 1.3% of Financial Enhancement Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. Financial Enhancement Group LLC owned 0.11% of FTI Consulting worth $8,001,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of FCN. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in FTI Consulting by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,535,586 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $704,112,000 after acquiring an additional 157,206 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in FTI Consulting by 9.2% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,989,993 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $396,307,000 after acquiring an additional 168,100 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in FTI Consulting by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,452,226 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $259,092,000 after acquiring an additional 17,731 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its stake in FTI Consulting by 26.8% during the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 606,786 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $108,257,000 after acquiring an additional 128,095 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in FTI Consulting by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 415,928 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $82,832,000 after acquiring an additional 17,796 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.36% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:FCN traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $214.25. 140,602 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 187,817. FTI Consulting, Inc. has a 1 year low of $171.81 and a 1 year high of $232.15. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $215.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $206.98. The company has a quick ratio of 2.46, a current ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.91 and a beta of 0.08.

FTI Consulting ( NYSE:FCN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The business services provider reported $2.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by $0.47. FTI Consulting had a return on equity of 15.97% and a net margin of 8.51%. The company had revenue of $928.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $901.77 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.34 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that FTI Consulting, Inc. will post 8.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FCN has been the topic of several recent research reports. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of FTI Consulting in a report on Tuesday. StockNews.com downgraded FTI Consulting from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th.

In other news, CEO Steven Henry Gunby sold 28,440 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.61, for a total value of $6,217,268.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 287,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $62,781,294.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO Steven Henry Gunby sold 28,440 shares of FTI Consulting stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.61, for a total transaction of $6,217,268.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 287,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $62,781,294.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Paul Alderman Linton sold 16,552 shares of FTI Consulting stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.78, for a total value of $3,588,142.56. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 53,416 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,579,520.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 51,088 shares of company stock valued at $11,163,977 in the last three months. 2.51% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

FTI Consulting, Inc provides business advisory services to manage change, mitigate risk, and resolve disputes worldwide. The company operates through Corporate Finance & Restructuring, Forensic and Litigation Consulting, Economic Consulting, Technology, and Strategic Communications segments. The Corporate Finance & Restructuring segment provides business transformation and strategy, transactions, and turnaround and restructuring services.

