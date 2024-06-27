Financial Enhancement Group LLC Sells 124,524 Shares of Janus Henderson B-BBB CLO ETF (BATS:JBBB)

Financial Enhancement Group LLC lessened its stake in Janus Henderson B-BBB CLO ETF (BATS:JBBB – Free Report) by 56.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 96,439 shares of the company’s stock after selling 124,524 shares during the quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC’s holdings in Janus Henderson B-BBB CLO ETF were worth $4,714,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital CS Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Janus Henderson B-BBB CLO ETF during the first quarter worth $264,000. BTS Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Janus Henderson B-BBB CLO ETF during the fourth quarter worth $327,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Janus Henderson B-BBB CLO ETF during the third quarter worth $442,000. Employees Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in shares of Janus Henderson B-BBB CLO ETF during the third quarter worth $475,000. Finally, Wealthsource Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Janus Henderson B-BBB CLO ETF during the fourth quarter worth $669,000.

Get Janus Henderson B-BBB CLO ETF alerts:

Janus Henderson B-BBB CLO ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BATS:JBBB remained flat at $49.12 during trading on Wednesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 186,012 shares. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $48.98 and a 200-day moving average of $48.58.

Janus Henderson B-BBB CLO ETF Increases Dividend

Janus Henderson B-BBB CLO ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 7th. Investors of record on Monday, June 3rd were given a $0.3133 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 3rd. This is an increase from Janus Henderson B-BBB CLO ETF’s previous dividend of $0.25.

(Free Report)

The Janus Henderson B-BBB CLO ETF (JBBB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund of floating-rate collateralized loan obligations (CLOs) of varying maturities, rated between BBB+ and B- from global issuers. JBBB was launched on Jan 11, 2022 and is managed by Janus Henderson.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JBBB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Janus Henderson B-BBB CLO ETF (BATS:JBBB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Janus Henderson B-BBB CLO ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Janus Henderson B-BBB CLO ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.