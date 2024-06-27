Financial Review: VinFast Auto (NASDAQ:VFS) & Lightning eMotors (NYSE:ZEV)

Lightning eMotors (NYSE:ZEV – Get Free Report) and VinFast Auto (NASDAQ:VFS – Get Free Report) are both small-cap auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, risk, profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Lightning eMotors and VinFast Auto’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Lightning eMotors $24.69 million 0.02 $15.17 million ($11.19) -0.01 VinFast Auto $34,011.75 billion 0.00 -$2.40 billion ($0.82) -4.96

Lightning eMotors has higher earnings, but lower revenue than VinFast Auto. VinFast Auto is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Lightning eMotors, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Analyst Ratings

25.2% of Lightning eMotors shares are held by institutional investors. 3.7% of Lightning eMotors shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 16.2% of VinFast Auto shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Lightning eMotors and VinFast Auto, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Lightning eMotors 0 0 0 0 N/A VinFast Auto 0 0 4 0 3.00

VinFast Auto has a consensus target price of $9.75, suggesting a potential upside of 139.56%. Given VinFast Auto’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe VinFast Auto is more favorable than Lightning eMotors.

Risk and Volatility

Lightning eMotors has a beta of 2.69, suggesting that its share price is 169% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, VinFast Auto has a beta of 0.99, suggesting that its share price is 1% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Lightning eMotors and VinFast Auto’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Lightning eMotors -221.51% -221.78% -69.89% VinFast Auto N/A N/A -44.67%

Summary

VinFast Auto beats Lightning eMotors on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Lightning eMotors

Lightning eMotors, Inc. designs, manufactures, and sells zero-emission commercial fleet vehicles and powertrains to commercial fleets, large enterprises, original equipment manufacturers, and governments in the United States. It offers zero-emission class 3 to 7 commercial electric and fuel cell vehicles. The company's vehicles comprise cargo and passenger vehicles, school buses, ambulances, shuttle buses, work trucks, transit buses, and motorcoaches. It also offers charging systems and charging infrastructure solutions. The company was founded in 2008 and is based in Loveland, Colorado.

About VinFast Auto

VinFast Auto Ltd. engages in the design and manufacture of electric vehicles (EV), e-scooters, and e-buses in Vietnam, Canada, and the United States. The company operates through three segments: Automobiles, E-scooter, and Spare Parts & Aftermarket Services. The Automobiles segment offers design, development, manufacturing, and sale of cars and electric buses, and related battery lease and battery charging services for electric cars and buses. The E-scooter segment provides design, development, manufacturing, and sales of e-scooters, and related battery lease and battery charging service for e-scooters. The Spare Parts, and Aftermarket Services segment engages in sale of spare parts and aftermarket services for automobiles and e-scooters. VinFast Auto Ltd. is based in Hai Phong City, Vietnam. VinFast Auto Ltd. is a subsidiary of Vingroup Joint Stock Company.

