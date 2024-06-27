First Bancshares (NASDAQ:FBMS) Rating Lowered to Sell at StockNews.com

First Bancshares (NASDAQ:FBMS – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday.

FBMS has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Hovde Group dropped their price target on First Bancshares from $29.50 to $28.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 6th. TheStreet lowered First Bancshares from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.00.

Get First Bancshares alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on First Bancshares

First Bancshares Stock Performance

FBMS traded up $0.38 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $24.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 96,390 shares, compared to its average volume of 154,926. First Bancshares has a 52 week low of $22.96 and a 52 week high of $32.06. The company’s 50-day moving average is $24.76 and its 200-day moving average is $25.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81. The firm has a market cap of $779.25 million, a PE ratio of 9.90 and a beta of 0.92.

First Bancshares (NASDAQ:FBMS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The bank reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.05. First Bancshares had a return on equity of 9.73% and a net margin of 20.00%. The business had revenue of $104.34 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $69.30 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.86 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that First Bancshares will post 2.45 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FBMS. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. grew its holdings in shares of First Bancshares by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 30,144 shares of the bank’s stock worth $884,000 after purchasing an additional 499 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of First Bancshares by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 14,102 shares of the bank’s stock worth $414,000 after purchasing an additional 714 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of First Bancshares by 17.8% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,797 shares of the bank’s stock worth $229,000 after purchasing an additional 1,332 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of First Bancshares by 17.8% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 14,370 shares of the bank’s stock worth $421,000 after purchasing an additional 2,167 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in shares of First Bancshares by 16.7% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 16,446 shares of the bank’s stock worth $444,000 after purchasing an additional 2,357 shares in the last quarter. 69.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About First Bancshares

(Get Free Report)

The First Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for The First Bank that provides general commercial and retail banking services. The company operates through three segments: Commercial/Retail Bank, Mortgage Banking Division, and Holding Company. It offers deposit services, including checking, NOW, and savings accounts; other time deposits, such as daily money market accounts and longer-term certificates of deposit; and individual retirement and health savings accounts.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for First Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.