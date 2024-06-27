First Interstate BancSystem (NASDAQ:FIBK) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of First Interstate BancSystem (NASDAQ:FIBK – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Monday morning.

FIBK has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on First Interstate BancSystem from $32.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday, April 29th. Stephens restated an overweight rating and issued a $32.00 price target on shares of First Interstate BancSystem in a research report on Monday. TheStreet lowered shares of First Interstate BancSystem from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Monday, March 18th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated a market perform rating and issued a $29.00 price target on shares of First Interstate BancSystem in a research report on Monday, June 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of First Interstate BancSystem from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $30.20.

First Interstate BancSystem Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ FIBK opened at $26.39 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $26.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.33. First Interstate BancSystem has a 52-week low of $20.81 and a 52-week high of $32.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.51 and a beta of 0.82.

First Interstate BancSystem (NASDAQ:FIBK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $242.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $236.80 million. First Interstate BancSystem had a return on equity of 8.51% and a net margin of 17.76%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that First Interstate BancSystem will post 2.28 earnings per share for the current year.

First Interstate BancSystem Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 16th. Investors of record on Monday, May 6th were paid a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.12%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 3rd. First Interstate BancSystem’s payout ratio is presently 74.90%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Jonathan R. Scott sold 29,499 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.29, for a total transaction of $746,029.71. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,021,663 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,837,857.27. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Jonathan R. Scott sold 29,499 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.29, for a total transaction of $746,029.71. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,021,663 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,837,857.27. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Julie A. Scott sold 209,831 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.29, for a total transaction of $5,306,625.99. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 879,869 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,251,887.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 6.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Interstate BancSystem

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of FIBK. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of First Interstate BancSystem by 132.8% during the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 929 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 530 shares in the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in First Interstate BancSystem in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in First Interstate BancSystem by 205.3% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,273 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 856 shares during the period. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in First Interstate BancSystem by 42.1% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,368 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 702 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in First Interstate BancSystem by 28.2% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,378 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 744 shares during the period. 88.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About First Interstate BancSystem

First Interstate BancSystem, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First Interstate Bank that provides range of banking products and services in the United States. It offers various traditional depository products, including checking, savings, and time deposits; and repurchase agreements primarily for commercial and municipal depositors.

